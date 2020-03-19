JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County Community Health Services Administrator Mary Thaut, in consultation with the Johnson County Community Health Services Board of Trustees, issued a public health emergency order on Thursday, March 19, in alignment with the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s latest novel coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance.
Effective 12:01 a.m. Friday, March 20, until 12:01 a.m. April 20:
All restaurants, bars, taverns, clubs and movie theaters are to be closed to the public. Establishments may continue to provide curbside, drive-through and delivery services.
All large public gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited. Exceptions include governmental and judicial functions, healthcare facilities, private business operations, religious and faith-based activities, weddings and funerals.
As of time of publication, Johnson County has no confirmed cases of COVID-19.JCCHS stated it is continuously monitoring the evolving situation and working to ensure the community is prepared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.