WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Community Health Services states Johnson County has had a recent surge in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, prompting JCCHS to implement a face covering mandate.
This order goes into effect beginning at midnight on Monday, July 6.
The order requires individuals to wear a face covering in any indoor public location including but not limited to retail stores, grocery stores, offices, places of worship and restaurants/bars.
Businesses can supply face coverings if they have the ability to provide them, but can require individuals to bring their own.
In addition, face coverings are required in outdoor public gathering places when social distancing is not an option.
The countywide order will continue for 21 days, expiring midnight on July 28.
JCCHS states this timeline can be rescinded or extended as necessary.
As of June 30, 2020, Johnson County experienced a 32.8 percent increase of confirmed cases over a 10 day period.
“The health, safety and wellness for our communities are our biggest priorities. The recent spike in numbers has caused us to implement additional safety precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” Mary Thaut, JCCHS administrator, said. “We understand that wearing a face covering is not the most comfortable, but this is a necessary step to help keep our communities safe. We also understand the importance to our economy by keeping local businesses open. We want our community members to continue staying active. Requiring face coverings temporarily is an additional tool that each person can use to help protect each other. However, this should not replace other precautions such as social distancing.”
JCCHS states the need for face coverings is based on the percentage of those who are unaware they have COVID-19.
Research shows that 25 to 80 percent of individuals are asymptomatic and do not know they are carrying the active virus.
This allows the coronavirus to spread more rapidly, making it more important to wear a face covering to protect those around them.
Exceptions to wearing face covering include:
- Those who are deaf or hard of hearing;
- Children younger than five years old and;
- Children who are younger than two years old should never wear face coverings due to the risk of suffocation.
- Children who are two, three and four years old, with the assistance and close supervision of an adult, are strongly recommended to wear a face covering at all times in settings where it is likely that a distance of at least six feet cannot be maintained from non-household members and where the vulnerable population may be present.
- Persons with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering. This includes, but is not limited to persons with a medical condition in which wearing a face covering could obstruct breathing or who are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove a face covering without assistance.
- Individuals seating in a restaurant or bar actively engaged in consuming food or drink, but only when adequately distanced from others.
How to properly wear a face covering:
- Wash your hands before putting on your face covering.
- Put it over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin.
- Try to fit it snugly against the sides of your face.
- Make sure you can breathe easily.
- When removing, untie the strings behind your head or stretch the ear loops.
- Handle only by the ear loops or ties.
- Fold outside corners together.
- Place covering in the washing machine (learn more about how to wash cloth face coverings).
- Be careful not to touch your eyes, nose and mouth when removing and wash hands immediately after removing.
(2) comments
The 6th is 5 days from now!!!! Why wait 5 days? This is either a crisis or it isn’t!!! Horrible leadership for selfish reasons!! This is a perfect example of why and how our country is in the toilet!
I totally agree with you need more true Americans to stand up.for what's right
