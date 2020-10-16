WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Community Health Services is bringing a Flu Vaccination Clinic to different locations throughout Johnson County and encourages community members to get a flu shot.
JCCHS will be in the following locations:
• Holden: Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Holden Community Activity Center, 100 S. Market St.
• Knob Noster: Thursday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Jubilation Center, 110 E. Wimer St.
• Warrensburg: Friday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Northside Christian Church, 500 N. Ridgeview Drive.
No appointments are necessary.
Flu shots are free to those who qualify.
JCCHS asks that attendees bring their insurance card and JCCHS staff will bill their private insurance. JCCHS states anyone who does not have insurance will still receive a flu vaccine with no out-of-pocket cost.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is possible to be sick with both the flu and COVID-19, and the CDC encourages everyone to get a flu vaccine to help reduce the risk of catching the flu.
JCCHS states a yearly flu vaccine is the first step in prevention from the flu and anyone six months or older should get an annual vaccine to help protect themselves.
JCCHS added it is not only important to reduce the risk of catching the flu, but can also help conserve potentially scarce health care resources.
The CDC states the key reasons for getting a flu vaccine include:
• Every year, flu vaccination prevents illnesses, medical visits, hospitalizations and deaths.
• Flu vaccination also is an important preventive tool for people with chronic health conditions. For example, flu vaccination has been associated with lower rates of some cardiac events among in people with heart disease.
• Vaccinating pregnant women helps protect them from flu illness and hospitalization, and also has been shown to help protect the baby from flu infection for several months after birth, before the baby can be vaccinated.
• A 2017 study showed that the flu vaccine can be life-saving in children.
• While some people who get vaccinated still get sick, flu vaccination has been shown in several studies to reduce severity of illness.
