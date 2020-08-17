JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County Community Health Services Board of Trustees voted unanimously during a special board meeting Monday morning, Aug. 17, to extend the face covering order for Johnson County through 11:59 p.m. Sept. 13, 2020 to sustain the reduction of positive COVID-19 cases.
“As the local public health agency, we must continue to work toward maintaining the health and wellness of our community. This includes taking steps to lower the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and lessen the probability for uncontrolled community spread,” Mary Thaut, JCCHS administrator, said. “We know the continued use of face coverings in public spaces in addition to other precautions, such as social distancing, will mitigate the risk. We have seen a significant reduction of positive cases since the order was first implemented on July 6.”
Since implementing the face covering order, Johnson County has seen a 73.9 percent decline in new cases in the first two weeks of August compared to the first two weeks in July.
From July 1 to July 14, Johnson County had 199 confirmed positive cases. From Aug. 1 through Aug. 14, Johnson County had 52 confirmed positive cases.
JCCHS states it extended the order to maintain the downward trend.
JCCHS stated with schools reopening, it is important to take a proactive step toward helping contain the spread while students head back to the classroom and the use of face coverings will limit exposure to COVID-19.
School districts can implement alternative safety precautions for students when wearing face coverings within the classroom is not a viable option. This includes providing social distancing and encouraging frequent hand washing.
While attending school in a classroom setting and/or while participating in school sponsored activities, students will fall under the school facility’s current COVID-19 policy.
Visitors and parents/guardians will continue to fall under the current county public health order.
Best practice recommendations state that individuals should wear face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
JCCHS states face coverings help prevent individuals who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others, and are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by individuals in public settings. A face covering should not replace social distancing, but used as an additional layer of protection.
JCCHS states wearing face coverings will help slow the spread of COVID-19 and will take the help of every person within Johnson County to make this work.
During the JCCHS Board of Trustees meeting Monday morning, members of the board discussed whether or not to extend the mask order and listened to public comments in regards to the notion of extending the order.
When reviewing the current COVID-19 statistics in Johnson County, board members said the COVID-19 curve has been flattened, but not back to the levels seen in June.
Board members expressed concern with letting the order come to an end with county schools reopening in the following weeks.
Thaut said county schools were in favor of extending the mask order, referencing the discussions she had during a meeting with county school leaders.
Board members also expressed concern with the possibility of COVID-19 numbers increasing as University of Central Missouri students move/return to Johnson County.
Johnson County Commissioners John Marr and Charlie Kavanaugh were in attendance to provide the board with their thoughts on the matter.
Marr told the board he spoke with two local restaurant owners who claimed their businesses were unable to adequately turn a profit when the mask order was put in place.
Kavanaugh encouraged JCCHS Board members to reach out to business owners on a regular basis to gauge their thoughts on county health orders.
