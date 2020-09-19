JCCF summer fundraisers break records

The Johnson County Cancer Foundation exceeded the $700,000 mark in monies given to the residents of Johnson County who have incurred the financial burden associated with cancer.
On Saturday, Sept. 12, the annual JCCF 5K Run/Walk raised more than $12,000.
Cancer survivor and former JCCF donation recipient Matt Chaney served as the guest speaker and spoke to promote the importance of early detection especially for men in regards to prostate cancer.
The Checker Ladies raised more than $6,300. The Checker Ladies have raised the most funds, more than $21,000, for the JCCF in the past 10 years.
The 34th Annual Men’s Golf Tournament, June 13, raised $41,000 with more than 40 teams participating.
This event had more participation, more sponsors and higher donations than in years past.
The Annual Women’s Golf Tournament was June 14 and also broke foundation fundraising records, raising $3,500 with 10 teams participating.
Several local organizations hosted fundraising efforts to donate to JCCF, including The Checker Tavern, Warrensburg Fire Department, University of Central Missouri Public Safety, Warrensburg Middle School, UCM Athletics, Knob Noster High School, the Segunda Club, Johnson County Community Health Services, Mary Jane’s Cafe and Todd Hamann Memorial Foundation, among others.
“Our foundation would not be where we are today without the continued support from our awesome community members,” Bobby Cochran, JCCF founder and board member, said. “We hope and pray there will be a cure for cancer and thus no longer a need for our foundation, yet until then, we will continue to provide as much as we can to those suffering the pitfalls of cancer who reside in Johnson County.”
Donations to the JCCF can be mailed to PO Box 169, Warrensburg, MO 64093 or through Venmo @JCCF2006.
Checks should be made out to JCCF.
