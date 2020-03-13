JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County Ambulance District has made preparations to respond to calls regarding patients who could be infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in order to make sure the patient receives the care they need as well as prevent the virus from spreading.
At the time of publication, Johnson County does not have any confirmed cases of coronavirus.
EMS Chief, Chief Executive Officer Shane Lockard said the district's response plan for coronavirus is very similar to its response plan for influenza.
When someone calls dispatch for a medical emergency, the dispatch worker will take note if the caller complains of symptoms associated with the coronavirus, such as respiratory problems.
If the dispatch worker has reason to believe there is a possibility the caller may be suffering from symptoms of coronavirus, ambulance crews are given a warning about the situation.
In these cases, ambulance crews will wear gear such as gloves and masks in case the patient is in fact infected with coronavirus to prevent the crews from contracting the virus themselves.
After clearing the call, crews will clean and disinfect the ambulance they responded to the call with to prevent the possible spreading of COVID-19.
Lockard also said patients are monitored with follow-ups to ensure they are healthy and that the virus is not being spread in the county.
He said himself and the rest of the JCAD staff are taking a number of precautionary measures at this time in order to err on the side of caution in case Johnson County is affected.
Lockard also encourages citizens to contact a health agency if they believe they may have contracted coronavirus.
Lockard suggested contacting (877) 435-8411, the statewide public hotline the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services created and activated on Wednesday, March 11.
