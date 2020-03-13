WARRENSBURG — Siting the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Johnson County Democrats have postponed the 13th annual James C. Kirkpatrick Heritage Dinner that was scheduled for March 21.
A post on the Facebook event states organizers hope to reschedule the event for late June.
