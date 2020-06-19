WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg City Council voted to certify the June 2 election results.
The council adjourned sine die before forming the new council.
Now-former Mayor Casey Lund was reelected to the council and Jim Kushner was elected to his first term. Each will serve a three-year term.
City Clerk Cindy Gabel swore in Lund and Kushner.
The council elected Bryan Jacobs as mayor and Scott Holmberg as chairman pro tem.
Jacobs previously served as mayor from April 2017 to April 2018.
In mid-March, Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order to postpone the April 7 election to June 2.
In the instance of a delayed election, the previous council remains in place until the election can take place.
This was the last council meeting for council member Robin Allen who did not seek reelection. Allen served on the council for six years.
Lund presented Allen with six dollars in a frame, representing the six years of service.
This was the first in-person council meeting since April 13.
