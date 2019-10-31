WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Fire Department responded about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, to a house fire at 302 S. Warren St.
Jeremy VanWey, WFD, said the fire was contained to one room of the house in the attic area but there was significant heat and smoke damage throughout the house.
VanWey said the fire was reported by the residents upon returning to the residence. He said no one was in the residence at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Fire crews had the fire under control by 2:41 a.m. and cleared the fire at 7:30 a.m.
Fire Chief Bob Shaw said the structure is most likely a total loss.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the WFD and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.
