ODESSA — The investigation is ongoing after David Douthit, 71, was found dead after a house fire in the northwestern portion of Johnson County.
A report from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office states crews responded to the report of a structure fire at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at 935 N.W. 1251st Road, Odessa.
Along with the Johnson County Fire Protection District No. 2, the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office was also contacted.
The report states a neighbor reported a person potentially inside the residence.
The sheriff’s office states JCFPD No. 2 extinguished the fire.
The report states Missouri State Fire Marshal Chad Hildebrand arrived on scene and took over the investigation.
Crews then began to search the residence and see if anyone was inside.
The report states an excavator was used to dig through the debris.
In the search, crews located Douthit’s body.
Johnson County Coroner Clark Holdren was called to examine the body.
The report states Hildebrand advised that while on scene he did not see anything suspicious about the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.