Integrity Roofing, Siding, Gutters & Windows partners with local ministry

WARRENSBURG — A project a year-and-a-half in the making neared completion on Monday, June 29, thanks to the partnership between a Warrensburg business and a Warrensburg ministry.
Integrity Roofing, Siding, Gutters & Windows in Warrensburg teamed up with Standing in the Gap Ministries to provide a new roof for the ministry's Womens Facility, a year-long christian discipleship house, at 617 Broad St.
"About a year-and-a-half ago we started talking about some needs that the house had, one of them was a roof," Blake Clarkson, co-owner of Integrity Roofing, Siding, Gutters & Windows in Warrensburg, said.
Clarkson said Joseph and Tara Hubbard, Standing in the Gap Ministries, are personal friends and that the business and ministry have worked together for the past couple of years.
Clarkson said the materials and labor were donated through Integrity.
"We are just excited to be a local business and partner with an organization that is doing good things in the community," he said. "We want to kind of help with that and reward those who are in our community and this is one way that we can do that."
Clarkson said the roof that was on the house on Broad Street went back about 60 years and had three roofs on it.
He said all of the old roof came off, down to the the clean deck.
"Integrity, without them, this is huge for us," Joseph Hubbard, executive director of Standing in the Gap Ministries, said. "We are a ministry, we are not government funded, so to have somebody come along side and help us and pour into the ministry is huge."
Clarkson said Integrity installed a 50-year architectural roof system on the facility.
"For us as a business, living by one of the parts of our vision which is empowering and uplifting our employees, our customers and our community, and this is just one way that we can show that," he said. "We don't just say it, we get out and do it."
Joseph Hubbard said the new roof with go a long ways in helping the ministry take individuals in and teach them how to live for God.
"It's about rebuilding the community one life at a time," Joseph Hubbard said. "Without individuals like Blake and their company, we would not be able to do what we do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.