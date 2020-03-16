WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County Board of Services announce Monday morning, March 16, it has canceled its Inclusive Rock Painting event originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 17.
Call Liz Hargrave at (660) 747-2619 with any questions.
