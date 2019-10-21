WARRENSBURG — Where classic cars once stood, an array of Hot Wheels, diecast cars, vintage toys and collectible took their place Saturday morning, Oct. 19, at the former Happy Days Dream Cars location, 812 E. Young Ave.
Friends and collectors Richard Kelleher, Warrensburg, and Carl Smith, Lenexa, Kansas, united to host the first West Missouri Diecast Cars & Toy Show in Warrensburg.
Kelleher and Smith said there are shows in the Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield areas but nothing in the middle of that, such as in Johnson County.
"This is the first time we have something located in central Missouri, basically," Kelleher said.
Bryan and Natalie Sams provided the space for the event.
About 25 vendors participated in the event.
Vendors hauled in loads of Hot Wheels, diecast cars and accessories, antique collectibles and action figures for the event.
The show included all brands of diecast cars including Hot Wheels, Matchbox, Johnny Lightning, M2, Jada, Tomica and Majorette.
"Really just an array of mostly cars, vintage all to way to stuff that is coming out now in 2019," Kelleher said.
Custom Hot Wheels Toy Show Cars were raffled off.
Vendors came from within Warrensburg, throughout the state of Missouri and even some came from out of state.
"This is a very memorable event," Kelleher said.
Before the show opened to the public, early bird shoppers got the first look at all the items vendors had to offer.
The show then opened to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
