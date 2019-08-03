INDEPENDENCE — A lawsuit was filed in Jackson County Circuit Court as 141 neighboring homeowners have come together to sue Valley Oaks Steak Co.
The law firm of Humphrey, Farrington & McClain represents the homeowners.
The case names Valley Oaks Steak Co., LLC, Valley Oaks Real Estate LLC, Valley Oaks Feeders LLC, Country Club Homes LLC and Valley Oaks owner David Ward as defendants.
The suit alleges Valley Oaks trespassed and created a nuisance.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs said Valley Oaks’ proposed expansion to an annual average of 6,999 head of cattle is unreasonable.
In January, 2019, a Jackson County judge granted a preliminary injunction against Valley Oaks, which put its expansion plans on hold.
The lawsuit seeks punitive damages and asks for a jury trial.
