KANSAS CITY — In conjunction with the State of Emergency declaration by Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas on Thursday, March 12, the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City announced the Home & Lifestyle Show has been canceled in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“This is a challenging time for our community,” Will Ruder, executive vice president of the HBA, said. “We feel that it is important that we all take responsibility during this time of crisis in our country and do our part to minimize the spread of the corona virus.”
