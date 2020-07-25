Holiday Arts and Crafts Show 2020 cancelled

The annual Mid-Missouri Artists Holiday Arts and Crafts Show scheduled for Nov. 7, 2020 has been cancelled.
The MMA Executive Board reviewed possible options as well as the status of the virus spread and decided it was in the best interests for the well-being of vendors and the public to cancel the show.
MMA hopes to bring the show back in 2021.
