HOLDEN — The 2019 Holden Street Fair will take place Thursday, Sept. 12, through Saturday, Sept. 14.
The 2019 theme is Country Nights and Carnival Lights.
Jack and Pat Phelps are the 2019 Grand Marshals.
Entry registration for the Ag and Flower shows get the day started on Thursday from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Holden Community Activity Center.
The CAC will then be closed to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the judging of the Ag, Art, Flower and Home Ec shows. Exhibits will reopen from 2 to 8 p.m.
Before Matthew Weaver takes the Grandstand from 6:10 to 7 p.m., the National Anthem and the presentation of the colors will take place at 6 p.m. at the Grandstand.
The Little Miss/Mr. Holden, Pre-Teen and Jr. Miss Holden and Miss Holden contests will close Day One from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Grandstand.
The exhibits at the CAC are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.
The National Anthem and presentation of colors will once again take place at 6 p.m. at the Grandstand with Travis Marvin to follow from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The Cornhole Tournament will take place at 7 p.m. at the Ball Fields.
The day gets started bright and early on Saturday at registration for the 5-K Fun Run takes place from 6 to 6:45 a.m. at Holden City Hall.
The run begins at 7 a.m.
The Brenda “Ma” Knox Memorial Horseshoe Tournament is set for 8:30 a.m. at Holden City Park.
The Baby Show will also begin at 8:30 a.m. at the CAC along with the final day of the exhibits at the building.
The Car Show will take place at 9 a.m. at Tilden Quick Lube and Tire. Judging will take place during this time.
Kids Games begin at 10:30 a.m.
The Dog Show, sponsored by Paws and Memaws, is planned for 11 a.m.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office will host a K-9 demo at 2 p.m. at the grandstand.
The Parade will take place 5 to 6 p.m.
The Rusty Laffoon Band will take the stage at 6 p.m. and play three sets throughout the night until 10 p.m.
The Beer Garden will take place from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 14.
Raffle drawings will take place at 9 p.m. at the Grandstand.
The carnival is open from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from noon to 4 p.m. and 6 to p.m. on Saturday.
The Holden Chamber of Commerce made a post on its Facebook page on Aug. 14 that due to issues in the past, there will be no political booths on Second Street this year but political floats and entries are allowed in the parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.