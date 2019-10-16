Holden Senior Center receives Round Up Foundation funding
West Central Electric Cooperative Round Up Foundation Board member Oral Glasco and President Dennis Knipmeyer present members of the Holden Senior Center Board with a check for $4,000 to help with repairs to the building's roof. Pictured from the left, seated, is Joyce Lagud, coordinator, head cook and janitor for Care Connection; Linda Watson, president of Holden Senior Center; and Linda Danforth, senior center board member and volunteer. Standing is Glasco, Knipmeyer and Amy Kephart, senior center board member and volunteer.

 Submitted Photo

HOLDEN — The Holden Senior Center is the latest community group to receive funding through the West Central Electric Cooperative Round Up Foundation, according to Foundation President Dennis Knipmeyer.

“Members of the Round Up Board presented a check for $4,000 to assist with much-needed repairs to the roof of the building,” he said.

The West Central Electric Round Up Foundation was established in the fall of 2017 with the first funds being collected in September 2018. Members who chose not to opt out of the program have their bills rounded up each month to the nearest dollar with proceeds benefiting foundation applicants chosen for funding.

Application funding for an organization, along with a list of program requirements, are available at westcentralelectric.coop.

For more information on the Round Up Program, contact Kim Lewis at (800) 491-3803 or (816) 565-4942.

