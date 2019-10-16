Holden Senior Center receives Round Up Foundation funding

West Central Electric Cooperative Round Up Foundation Board member Oral Glasco and President Dennis Knipmeyer present members of the Holden Senior Center Board with a check for $4,000 to help with repairs to the building's roof. Pictured from the left, seated, is Joyce Lagud, coordinator, head cook and janitor for Care Connection; Linda Watson, president of Holden Senior Center; and Linda Danforth, senior center board member and volunteer. Standing is Glasco, Knipmeyer and Amy Kephart, senior center board member and volunteer.