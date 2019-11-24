WARRENSBURG — Even as Linda Smithson, Holden, picked out what she wanted on her free roof from Aspen Contracting’s Covers 4 Others program, her family still had doubt.
“I did not believe her even when mom was picking out the material,” Linda’s son Darryl Smithson said. “I was thinking they were some how going to come in with a price tag at the end.”
But when it was all said and done, Linda was one of the lucky winners throughout the country to win a free roof through the program.
“They have been wonderful to me,” Linda said of Aspen Contracting.
The Covers 4 Others program provided eight free roofs to those in need of a new one in 2019.
The process began with a nomination period.
Finalists were selected and people got to vote on who they thought should receive a free roof.
A blog post from Aspen Contracting states that according to Nationwide Insurance, about two out of every three homes in America are underinsured, some by 60% or more.
“In addition, many homeowners completely lack homeowner’s insurance and don’t have anything to fall back on in the event of a disaster,” the post reads. “Not only can unresolved damage result in major financial loss, but the stress can spill over into other areas of life.”
Aspen Contracting states Covers 4 Others was created in 2015 to give back to the communities its employees live and work in.
“We saw a crucial need for roof repairs and wanted to contribute to solving this issue that burdens far too many homeowners and their families,” the Aspen Contracting blog post states. “It was our mission to start from the top and ensure that a quality roof would help keep families, safe, dry and warm as they build the blocks to improve their lives.”
Past recipients have included military veterans, first responders, those who have experienced hardship and underinsured homeowners.
“We select a final group of nominees and then invite the public to vote on the finalists,” the blog post states. “After voting, evaluations ensue and the final recipients are selected. On installation day, recipients enjoy a fun neighborhood barbeque with their friends, family and neighbors, a token of appreciation to show just how valued they are to their community.”
Linda’s daughter-in-law, Jennifer Smithson, nominated her.
Jennifer is on the Holden Chamber of Commerce Board, that is how she heard about the program.
“I did some research and looked into it and decided I would nominate Linda because she needed a new roof,” Jennifer said.
Jennifer said she made the nomination in March of this year.
She said she didn’t write a lengthy nomination letter, just something short and sweet to explain why her mother-in-law deserved a new roof.
“I could have sat there for hours and really come up with what to say, but I just gave them this little thing and that is what they put online,” Jennifer said.
Both Darryl and Jennifer said Linda was in need of a new roof before winter.
Darryl said the family had put all the money it could into the house a few years ago to make it livable for his dad after he had gotten sick.
Darryl said that after his father passed, the family was out of money to provide a need roof.
“Not only could mom not afford to do it, the rest of the family could not afford to do it because most of the money the family had went towards getting this house ready when dad got sick,” he said.
Linda said she let other family members know she had nominated Linda but kept it a secret from Linda.
“A month went by and I still did not tell her because I wanted to make sure it was real,” Jennifer said. “Then they said she was a finalist.”
She said once it was announced Linda was a finalist, word quickly spread.
“She asked me about it and I was sort of like, ‘Well yeah, I sorta nominated you,’” Jennifer said. “I try to think of ways to help people and she just happened to be one of the people I knew that needed a new roof, so I took the opportunity to nominate her.”
The Smithsons said they spread the word about voting for Linda in every way possible.
“I have people that are still walking up to me, sometimes people I do not know, and say, ‘I voted for you, how is your roof,’” Linda said. “It is a blessing.”
Jennifer said the community outpouring of support was tremendous.
“It really was a rally of the community and the social media community and anyone that could get online,” Jennifer said.
Linda said she is grateful for everyone that voted for her.
“They told people from other states and they told people from other states, I have heard of people all over the United States that have voted for me,” Linda said. “It’s amazing.”
Jennifer said she made sure to do her research on the program to ensure it was legitimate.
“I do not believe in anything, I have to check it,” Jennifer said. “I want to double check and triple check to make sure it is the real thing before you submit someone’s name and do something like that.”
“I will be honest, when Jennifer told me she nominated her, I said it was a scam,” Darryl said.
Darryl said he talked with members of Aspen Contracting about his doubt and said they told him it was not uncommon.
“One of the things that the company said was not only did we think it was a scam but they have a lot of problems of a lot of people thinking it is a scam, so they don’t get a lot of submissions because of that,” Darryl said.
Linda said news of the original nomination caught her off guard.
“When they called me, I called Jennifer because I did not know anything about it,” Linda said.
After being named a winner, Linda received a new roof Oct. 8.
Aspen contracting stripped the old roof, disposed of the waste and put on a new roof.
Linda even got to pick out exactly what she wanted in her roof.
“All of those people that were finalists deserve to have a roof,” Linda said. “If they were not deserving, they would not have been on that list.”
Manufacturers Maxfelt, IKO, CertainTeed, Owens Corning and Tamko, who donated roofing supplies to get the projects completed, sponsored the 2019 project.
In addition to Linda Smithson, other 2019 winners included First Things First, an Arkansas City, Kansas-based drug recovery facility; historic Halltown Memorial Chapel, based in Halltown, West Virginia; Heather and Joe G. of Jefferson City, Missouri, Richard K. of Tilton, Illinois; Sally and Gary A. of Kansas City, Missouri; Stephanie H. of Elmira, Michigan; and Maria and Luis C. of Raleigh, North Carolina.
While she was a winner, Linda said she hopes those who did not win got help in other ways.
“I have been praying that those that did not win, somebody else saw the need and picked it up from there and got them what they needed,” Linda said. “God is good.”
One of the project consultants with Covers 4 Others said he felt fulfilled after the finished the project was completed.
“The feeling is hard to describe,” the project consultant said. “I mean, it’s hard to hold back the tears when your customer is calling you and crying asking if it’s legit or a scam and when you confirm that it is indeed going to happen, the amount of speechless joy that runs through your body as you share all the emotions that your customer feels is just beyond overwhelming. My cup truly runs over when I’m apart of something so good.”
Aspen Contracting states it has installed more than 50 free roofs since 2015.
“We’re proud to celebrate another successful year,” the blog post concludes with.
