HOLDEN — Holden Mayor Doyle Weeks Sr. signed a Declaration of State of Emergency for the City of Holden after an electronic vote from the City Council on Wednesday, March 18.
In a press release, Weeks assured the residents of Holden that this step by no means represents any increased risk, but will open up resources from regional, state and federal sources that may be necessary in the future.
This step will further the city’s precautionary measures to prepare for the potential spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the area.
As of time of publication, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County.
