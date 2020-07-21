HOLDEN — The Holden Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation of the 2020 Holden Street Fair in a Facebook post Tuesday, July 21.
The fair was originally planned for Thursday, Aug. 27.
Holden Chamber of Commerce Co-Chairman Carrie Hutcherson stated in the post that the cancellation was due to a notice the chamber received three weeks ago from the carnival company stating that they had to cancel their services.
"This was disappointing news to us, but we understood," Hutcherson wrote in the post. "All carnival companies are facing the same struggles, so finding a replacement was not an option."
Hutcherson added that other challenges included the obstacles created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and construction taking place on Second Street in Holden, where the majority of the fair events take place.
Hutcherson stated the area "is in a bit of disarray and has no street lights, which was a huge concern."
"We just didn't believe it was wise to jeopardize the safety of our participants, volunteers and all of those that came to enjoy the fair," Hutcherson wrote. "The risk was too large to confidently move forward with our beloved Street Fair."
Hutcherson went on to say the chamber is working to plan alternative events in place of the fair.
