HOLDEN — The Holden Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors made the decision to cancel the 2020 Holden Chamber of Commerce Rodeo.
"There were many factors involved with this decision and it wasn't made lightly," Donald Bowers, Rodeo Committee chairman at the Holden Chamber of Commerce, said. "But it was a decision that was made in the best interest of public health and safety. The safety of our community, volunteers, staff, competitors, vendors and exhibitors is and remains our utmost priority. We look forward to seeing you at next year's event. Stay safe, be strong and keep happy."
