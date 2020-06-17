Holden Boy Scouts clear out overgrown weeds, grass at Miller Park

HOLDEN — Holden Local Boy Scout Troop 727, led by leaders Darrel Blaylock, John Kendrick and David Anstine, have once again this year cleared out overgrown weeds and grass on the Miller Park grounds.
The scouts, Hayden Blaylock, Connor McQueary, Schuyler Anstine, Sean Anstine, Ryan McQueary, Cooper Redhair and Lane Kendrick, spent extra time cleaning the area surrounding the concrete pad where the shelter structure used to be.
While Troop 727 was camping this past weekend by the Miller Lake, it also enjoyed a tour of the Miller Mausoleum conducted by Carl Cranfill, the owner and great-grandson of the Mausoleum builder.
Some of the scouts also helped prepare some of the dinner to earn scout merits.
The public is invited to enjoy the picnic grounds up front and tours of the mausoleum are available upon request.
Only part of the future planned nature trail is now open.
The swap meets will be held once a month and the schedule will be announced on Miller Mausoleum Holden Facebook page and millermausoleum.com.
Cranfill states he wants the space to once again be a place for public enjoyment as was provided by the former Jaycees organization.
For more information on the property and anyone offering volunteer grounds upkeep, Cranfill can be contacted at ccranfill_1@msn.com and (916) 223-9878.
