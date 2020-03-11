WARRENSBURG — The Historic Preservation Commission will host a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. April 8 at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Holden St., about the upcoming architectural survey project of the Grover and Broad Streets neighborhood.
The HPC and staff will discuss the objectives and process of the survey during the meeting.
The purpose of the architectural survey is to document the history of the neighborhood and buildings within the 400 to 600 blocks of Grover Street and Broad Street and the 100 to 300 blocks of South Charles Street, Zoll Street and Mitchell Street.
Information on the City of Warrensburg website states "these properties were part of the Cultural Resource Survey conducted in 2008 by Sally Schwenk Associates. The re-survey will ensure the City of Warrensburg has up-to-date information on identified historic buildings to assist with any future planning or preservation efforts, including identifying properties eligible for inclusion into the National Register of Historic Places."
The architectural survey will include research on the neighborhood's development, including a completed architectural historic resource form and photograph of each building.
For more information, contact City Planner Kristin Dyer at (660) 747-9135 or at kristin.dyer@warrensburg-mo.com.
