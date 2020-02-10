WARRENSBURG — The Historic Preservation Commission is accepting nominations for the 2020 Notable Structures and Preservation Opportunities Booklet.
A press release from the City of Warrensburg states the Notable Structures and Preservation Opportunities Booklet recognizes buildings, structures and sites that contribute to Warrensburg’s history and architectural heritage.
To submit a nomination, e-mail City Planner Kristin Dyer at kristin.dyer@warrensburg-mo.com with the address or location and a brief statement about the building.
The booklets will be available in May in honor of National Preservation Month.
Previous booklets can be viewed at warrensburg-mo.com/157/Historic-Preservation-Commission.
