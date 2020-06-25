WARRENSBURG — The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control announced the arrest of Ronald John Booker, 39, Warrensburg, on Wednesday, June 24, on charges of promoting child pornography.
The highway patrol states the arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit.
The Warrensburg Police Department and the Missouri Digital Forensic Center assisted the patrol.
On June 24, MSHP information states investigators executed a search warrant at Booker’s residence located on Anderson Street, in Warrensburg.
As a result of the search, investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment.
Booker was arrested and transported to the Johnson County Jail.
The Johnson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Booker with three counts of promoting child pornography.
Booker’s bond was set at $35,000.
The patrol states the charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt.
The patrol states evidence in support of these charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.