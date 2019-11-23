WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Community of Christ Church is in charge of the 2019 Christmas store.
Each year, a church on the Christmas Store Committee is in charge of the annual community event.
Christmas Store information states it strives to provide uniformity in all meals given out.
Items sought include sweet potatoes (15 oz. cans), instant potatoes (7.2 oz), vegetable (15 oz. can), fruit (15 oz. can), cranberry sauce (15 oz. can), bread/roll/cornbread mix (16 oz.), stuffing mix (6 oz.), cake mix and frosting, Jell-O (3 oz.), gravy mix (envelope) and cocoa mix (made with water, 10 envelope box).
The number of each items varies depending on the size of family that is shopped for.
Information states arrangements can be made for donated meal items to be picked up or the items can be delivered from noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 6, 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 7 or noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Community of Christ Church, 700 S. Mitchell St.
The Christmas Store served 421 families (1053 individuals) last year.
Christmas Store information states it expects to serve more families this year.
For additional information, contact Kay Reser at (660) 238-6920 or kreser2011@hotmail.com.
