The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a heat advisory for Monday, Aug. 19, and Tuesday, Aug. 20.
The warning is in effect from 1 to 8 p.m. both days.
High temperatures expected in the mid 90s with heat indices of 105 to 108 degrees expected for both days.
The NWS states a combination of hot temperatures and high humidity could quickly cause heat stress or heat stroke if precautions are not taken.
The very young, the elderly, those without air conditioning and those participating in strenuous outdoor activities will be the most susceptible.
Also, car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
A heat advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
The NWS advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.
NWS information states that when possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
The NWS advises to wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9-1-1.
