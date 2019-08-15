WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Warrensburg R-6 School District, RE/MAX United and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County for the third annual Back to School Outdoor Movie Night on Sept. 6.
This free family-friendly event will take place at Hawthorne Plaza, 1125 N. Simpson Drive, in the parking lot between Aldi and AMC movie theatre in Warrensburg.
Free activities for all ages begin at 6:30 p.m.
There will be vehicle displays by local first responders, a police K-9 demonstration, bounce house, an obstacle course and give-aways provided by Missouri Army National Guard, Kid Zumba sessions by STRIVE Fitness and Wellness and dinner specials at Zaxby’s as well as a photo opportunity with mascot Zuzy.
Youth are invited to rock painting stations and chalk art areas.
At approximately 8:30 p.m., the movie "How to Train your Dragon - The Hidden World" will be played on a giant outdoor screen, just as the sun sets.
Popcorn will be included at the beginning of the showing.
Make sure you bring your lawn chairs, blankets and coolers of non-alcoholic beverages.
Event sponsors is Quarry City Savings and Loan, and Zaxby’s will provide the bounce house.
For more information, contact Laura Lockhart at RE/MAX United at (660) 422-7813 or Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce (660) 747-3168.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.