WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Missouri Historical Society invited Warrensburg residents to take a stroll through history and visit with ghosts from Warrensburg’s past during the Haunted History Tour on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Entry fees acted as a donation to the Johnson County Missouri Historical Society, which raised $694 to help preserve the Heritage Library and the historic Old Courthouse Square.
The tour started at the Mary Smizer Heritage Library at the Old Courthouse Square on the corner of Gay and Main streets.
Attendees followed the pathway through the grounds, giving them a look at historic Warrensburg landmarks such as the original 1838 Johnson County Courthouse and a restored one-room school.
The tour ended with music and a bake sale.
Throughout the tour, residents were greeted (or humorously berated, depending on the character) by volunteer actors portraying resurrected historical Warrensburg figures.
Aubrey Hicks, a member of Warrensburg Community Theater, was one of the actors tasked with bringing one of these historical figures (back) to life.
Hicks said each actor and actress took the time to go through records available at the Historical Society (which is one of the few historical societies in Missouri to have pre-Civil War records) in order to find options for which historical figures from Warrensburg to act as in the tour.
After finding a number of options, they got together for meetings to discuss which figures they would portray during the tour and elements of speech and theater to incorporate into their performances.
Hicks said they aimed to portray figures with varying degrees of notoriety, including both locally, well-established figures, such as Charles Burden and his dog Old Drum, and people from Warrensburg’s history who are not as well known in the community.
The actors and actresses studied their “characters” a good deal as they would ultimately decide what kind of demeanor would best suit their performance.
While the tour was entertaining for for visitors, it also provided the chance for Warrensburg residents to get to know the town’s history better.
“We had some people come who had just moved to Warrensburg and said they learned a lot about the town,” Hicks said.
Studying their characters extensively also helped actors remember the historical facts they wanted to inform visitors with.
As the actors and actresses did not have scripts to read, all of their lines were improvised, making it all the more important for them to know the ins and outs of their characters’ historical significance.
The improvisation of the volunteers also allowed each tour group to have their own unique experience while still providing the same historical information.
Hicks described the tour as a “great collaboration between the Historical Society and Warrensburg Community Theater.”
