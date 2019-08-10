WARRENSBURG — Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, R-Missouri, made EnerSys in Warrensburg one of her stops on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
"I wanted to check in with EnerSys," Hartzler said after her meeting with EnerSys management.
Since EnerSys does a lot of work with the defense industry, Hartzler said she wanted to visit with company since she is the ranking member for Tactical Air and Land Force Subcommittee on the House Armed Services Committee.
"A lot of our military equipment has EnerSys batteries in them, so I wanted to talk with them about how everything is going and what that means for our war fighters as well as our country," she said.
Hartzler said she did not tour the facility on Wednesday since she had taken a tour a couple years ago. However, she said Wednesday's stop was just to meet with management, see how the company is doing and see what projects it is working on.
"I am very encouraged because they are growing," she said. "There is a huge demand for the products being made here; they are hiring more people; and things are looking really good here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.