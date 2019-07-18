A member of Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler's staff will host an office hour from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, in the Jack Moore Community Room, Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, 100 S. Holden St.
Information from Hartzler's office states the goal of the stop is to meet with local residents and assist Missourians experiencing problems with a federal agency.
