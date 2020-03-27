Hail causes motor vehicle, structure damage in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY — Areas in Johnson County were hit by a severe hail and thunderstorm early Friday morning, March 27, resulting in a number of hail damage reports.
Johnson County Emergency Management Director Troy Armstrong said hail sizes ranged from pea-size hail to golf ball-sized hail.
Armstrong stated he received a number of damage reports, with the majority regarding motor vehicle damage and some regarding structural damage.
Armstrong said what began as a severe thunderstorm watch transitioned into multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for the county.
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Warrensburg, Knob Noster, Centerview, Holden and Kingsville on Thursday night, March 26, and Friday morning.
The NWS reported that at 2:22 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Warrensburg, moving east at 60 mph.
Armstrong encouraged Johnson County residents with hail damage to document and photograph the damage and reach out to their insurance providers to make their claims as soon as they are able.
Armstrong went on to say there is a chance for severe weather to take place Friday evening as well.
