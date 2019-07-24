4-H/FFA Horse Show results

JOHNSON COUNTY — Following the Johnson County Cattlemen's Association breakfast July 13 at the Johnson County Fair, the 4-H/FFA Horse Show got started.
Participants received blue, red or white ribbons for their animals.
The results are listed as the participant, the color of ribbon(s) received, his/her 4-H and where he/she is from.
It is also indicated if the participants received additional awards.
CATEGORY: HORSE
Class - Showmanship, Novice
Gabby Hansen, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, High Point Novice
Hallee Gates, Red, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, Reserve Point Novice
Hailey Bente, White, Mineral Creek, Leeton
Class - Showmanship, 13 and Under
Addilyn Watterson, Blue, Chilhowee Indians, Holden, Reserve Point 13 and Under
Macie Remington, Red, Chilhowee Indians, Kingsville
Class - Showmanship, 14 and Over
Makayla Skidmore, Red, Chilhowee Indians, Holden, High Point 14 and Over
Lindsey Smith, White, Chilhowee Indians, Holden
Jillian Skidmore, White, Chilhowee Indians, Holden, Reserve Point 14 and Over
Josie Hazell, White, Chilhowee Indians, Holden
Class - Hunt Seat Equitation, Novice
Gabby Hansen, Red
Class - Hunt Seat Equitation, 13 and Under
Macie Remington, Blue, Chilhowee Indians, Kingsville
Addilyn Watterson, Red
Class - Hunt Seat Equitation, 14 and Over
Josie Hazell, Red
Lindsey Smith, White
Makayla Skidmore, White
Jillian Skidmore, White
Class - Hunter Under Saddle, Novice
Gabby Hansen, Blue
Class - Hunter Under Saddle, 13 and Under
Macie Remington, Blue
Addilyn Watterson, Red
Class - Hunter Under Saddle, 14 and Over
Makayla Skidmore, Blue
Jillian Skidmore, Blue
Josie Hazell, Red
Class - Western Horsemanship, Novice
Gabby Hansen, Red
Hallee Gates, White
Hailey Bente, White, Mineral Creek, Leeton
Class - Western Horsemanship, 13 and Under
Macie Remington, Blue, Chilhowee Indians, Kingsville, High Point 13 and Under
Addilyn Watterson, Blue
Class - Western Horsemanship, 14 and Over
Makayla Skidmore, Blue
Jillian Skidmore, Blue
Josie Hazell, Blue
Class - Western Pleasure, Novice
Hallee Gates, Blue
Gabby Hansen, Blue
Hailey Bente, Red
Class - Western Pleasure, 13 and Under
Macie Remington, Blue
Addilyn Watterson, Blue
Class - Western Pleasure, 14 and Over
Makayla Skidmore, Blue
Lindsey Smith, Blue
Jillian Skidmore, Blue
Josie Hazell, Red
Class - Reining, 13 and Under
Macie Remington, Blue
Class - Reining, 14 and Over
Lindsey Smith, Red
Makayla Skidmore, Red
Class - Egg and Spoon, Novice
Gabby Hansen, Blue
Hallee Gates, Red
Hailey Bente, White
Class - Egg and Spoon, 13 and Under
Macie Remington, Blue
Addilyn Watterson, Red
Class - Egg and Spoon, 14 and Over
Makayla Skidmore, Blue
Jillian Skidmore, Red
Class - Pole Bending, Novice
Gabby Hansen, Blue
Hallee Gates, Red
Class - Pole Bending, 13 and Under
Macie Remington, Blue
Class - Pole Bending, 14 and Over
Jillian Skidmore, Blue
Josie Hazell, Red
Makayla Skidmore, White
Class - Barrel Racing, Novice
Gabby Hansen, Blue
Hallee Gates, Red
Class - Barrel Racing, 13 and Under
Addilyn Watterson, Blue
Macie Remington, Red
Class - Barrel Racing, 14 and Over
Jillian Skidmore, Blue
Josie Hazell, Red
Makayla Skidmore, White
Lindsey Smith, Fourth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.