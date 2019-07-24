4-H/FFA Horse Show results
Macie Remington shows her horse on July 13 at the 4-H/FFA Horse Show.

 Submitted Photo

JOHNSON COUNTY — Following the Johnson County Cattlemen's Association breakfast July 13 at the Johnson County Fair, the 4-H/FFA Horse Show got started.

Participants received blue, red or white ribbons for their animals.

The results are listed as the participant, the color of ribbon(s) received, his/her 4-H and where he/she is from.

It is also indicated if the participants received additional awards.

CATEGORY: HORSE

Class - Showmanship, Novice

Gabby Hansen, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, High Point Novice

Hallee Gates, Red, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, Reserve Point Novice

Hailey Bente, White, Mineral Creek, Leeton

Class - Showmanship, 13 and Under

Addilyn Watterson, Blue, Chilhowee Indians, Holden, Reserve Point 13 and Under

Macie Remington, Red, Chilhowee Indians, Kingsville

Class - Showmanship, 14 and Over

Makayla Skidmore, Red, Chilhowee Indians, Holden, High Point 14 and Over

Lindsey Smith, White, Chilhowee Indians, Holden

Jillian Skidmore, White, Chilhowee Indians, Holden, Reserve Point 14 and Over

Josie Hazell, White, Chilhowee Indians, Holden

Class - Hunt Seat Equitation, Novice

Gabby Hansen, Red

Class - Hunt Seat Equitation, 13 and Under

Macie Remington, Blue, Chilhowee Indians, Kingsville

Addilyn Watterson, Red

Class - Hunt Seat Equitation, 14 and Over

Josie Hazell, Red

Lindsey Smith, White

Makayla Skidmore, White

Jillian Skidmore, White

Class - Hunter Under Saddle, Novice

Gabby Hansen, Blue

Class - Hunter Under Saddle, 13 and Under

Macie Remington, Blue

Addilyn Watterson, Red

Class - Hunter Under Saddle, 14 and Over

Makayla Skidmore, Blue

Jillian Skidmore, Blue

Josie Hazell, Red

Class - Western Horsemanship, Novice

Gabby Hansen, Red

Hallee Gates, White

Hailey Bente, White, Mineral Creek, Leeton

Class - Western Horsemanship, 13 and Under

Macie Remington, Blue, Chilhowee Indians, Kingsville, High Point 13 and Under

Addilyn Watterson, Blue

Class - Western Horsemanship, 14 and Over

Makayla Skidmore, Blue

Jillian Skidmore, Blue

Josie Hazell, Blue

Class - Western Pleasure, Novice

Hallee Gates, Blue

Gabby Hansen, Blue

Hailey Bente, Red

Class - Western Pleasure, 13 and Under

Macie Remington, Blue

Addilyn Watterson, Blue

Class - Western Pleasure, 14 and Over

Makayla Skidmore, Blue

Lindsey Smith, Blue

Jillian Skidmore, Blue

Josie Hazell, Red

Class - Reining, 13 and Under

Macie Remington, Blue

Class - Reining, 14 and Over

Lindsey Smith, Red

Makayla Skidmore, Red

Class - Egg and Spoon, Novice

Gabby Hansen, Blue

Hallee Gates, Red

Hailey Bente, White

Class - Egg and Spoon, 13 and Under

Macie Remington, Blue

Addilyn Watterson, Red

Class - Egg and Spoon, 14 and Over

Makayla Skidmore, Blue

Jillian Skidmore, Red

Class - Pole Bending, Novice

Gabby Hansen, Blue

Hallee Gates, Red

Class - Pole Bending, 13 and Under

Macie Remington, Blue

Class - Pole Bending, 14 and Over

Jillian Skidmore, Blue

Josie Hazell, Red

Makayla Skidmore, White

Class - Barrel Racing, Novice

Gabby Hansen, Blue

Hallee Gates, Red

Class - Barrel Racing, 13 and Under

Addilyn Watterson, Blue

Macie Remington, Red

Class - Barrel Racing, 14 and Over

Jillian Skidmore, Blue

Josie Hazell, Red

Makayla Skidmore, White

Lindsey Smith, Fourth

