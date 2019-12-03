Grover Park Baptist Church will host its Living Nativity from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7, in the church parking lot.
All cars will enter the church parking lot on Burkarth Street and exit on North Street.
Upon entering, each car will receive a CD which will lead each car through the nativity presentation of Jesus Christ's Life.
