Living Nativity is 'gift to community'
Buy Now

Angels, shepherds, Mary and Joseph can all be seen at the Living Nativity from the Grover Street Baptist Church.

 FILE PHOTO

Grover Park Baptist Church will host its Living Nativity from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7, in the church parking lot.

All cars will enter the church parking lot on Burkarth Street and exit on North Street.

Upon entering, each car will receive a CD which will lead each car through the nativity presentation of Jesus Christ's Life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.