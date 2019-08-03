WARRENSBURG — New officers have been sworn in for the American Legion Matthews-Crawford Post 131.
Gary Grigsby swore in Gerald Seelinger as commander, Pete Zwally as vice commander, Maurice Haney as chaplain, Steve Del Vecchio as finance officer, Alex Slocum as historian and John Cohen as sergeant-at-arms July 24 at the Matthews-Crawford Post 131, 733 E. Young Ave.
Grigsby was voted in as American Legion Department of Missouri Senior Vice Commander in July at the Department of Missouri State Convention July 12 through 14 in St. Louis.
Prior to the swearing in, Legionnaires heard from Rachel Gilroy, a field representative for Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, about The Veterans History Project at the Library of Congress. Gilroy spoke about how the project worked and how veterans could submit their own collection of documents and stories.
