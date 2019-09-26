WARRENSBURG — Gov. Mike Parson toured the bridge replacement project currently underway on Route E in Johnson County where he spoke with local government officials and MoDOT employees on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
The bridge allows drivers on Route E to cross Blackjack Creek.
Reconstruction began Sept. 13 and is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 1.
Both lanes will remain closed until completion.
Parson also visited two I-44 bridge replacements in Jasper County later that day.
During his visit, Parson explained how infrastructure improvements, such as ones being made on Route E, are necessary to people in counties across Missouri.
"As small as this bridge might seem in the scope of the state, it's awfully important to the people of this county," Parson said.
Parson mentioned the needs community members have such as getting kids to school, getting to work and receiving aid from emergency services as reasons for proper infrastructure to be in place.
MoDOT Director of Transportation Patrick McKenna said a number of communities in Missouri are where they are now due to the original infrastructure put in place and the benefits that being located near a highway provided.
"One of the reasons people live here is because this highway is here," Parson said.
McKenna went on to say reliable roadways and bridges are necessary in order to keep the public connected to their community as well as other communities.
"The focus for infrastructure that Governor Parson has lead his administration with couldn't line up better with the type of work that needs to be done to better the communities we serve to ensure they remain connected," McKenna said.
Reconstruction projects like the bridge work on Route E benefit not only the rural community, but the urban community as well as it helps ensure products produced in Johnson County can be shipped to other locations.
"Without good roads and bridges, we can't get goods from rural Missouri to the cities, so it's very important we maintain our infrastructure in Johnson County," Denny Hoskins, District 21 representative in the Missouri Senate, said. "I'm glad the governor as well as MoDOT have taken that initiative to make sure infrastructure is taken care of here in rural Missouri so we can get those farm goods to market."
As Warrensburg increases in size, roadways and bridges will continue to need improvements/replacements to ensure they are structurally sound.
This is especially true for infrastructure that has been in use for decades.
"When we start talking about infrastructures, there are bridges in particular that are 60, 75 or 100 years old," Parson said. "We're carrying more traffic, carrying more speed, carrying more weight and we have to repair these bridges to keep up with the demand of it."
For McKenna, ensuring that roadways and bridges are able to support the public's needs is essential to keeping Missouri counties connected to one another.
"Our challenge today is to continue to renew that infrastructure and remain connected," McKenna said. "Every community in the state of Missouri needs to be connected to an efficient, reliable transportation network."
