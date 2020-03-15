JEFFERSON CITY – Following new recommendations released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday, March 15, Gov. Mike Parson released the following statement regarding mass gatherings or large community events in Missouri.
“As we are all aware, concerns over COVID-19 continue to grow across the state and the nation. In accordance with CDC recommendations, my administration and I strongly urge the cancellation or suspension of public gatherings of 50 individuals or more with the exception of educational institutions, daycare facilities and business operations,” Parson said. “We encourage local governments and health agencies to provide the same guidance. To protect our elderly citizens and those with underlying medical conditions, we would ask them to avoid public gatherings as much as possible."
He also suggested community members think about their intended audiences when determining whether or not to cancel an event.
“We ask that facilities that attract large concentrations of senior citizens to strongly consider restrictions and closures, in consultation with health authorities, to protect those most vulnerable to this virus,” Parson stated. “We encourage schools to follow CDC guidelines and consult with local health care providers and public health authorities as decisions are made on whether to keep school in session.”
For more information, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' website at health.mo.gov/coronavirus.
You may also call the DHSS hotline at (877) 435-8411 for questions regarding COVID-19 in Missouri.
“I want to emphasize that we are all in this together," Parson stated. "Missouri continues to work closely with both federal and local officials in order to maximize coordination and tailor our response appropriately. It takes all of us at the local, state and federal level along with neighbors, families and fellow citizens to use common sense and personal responsibility to work through these tough times and protect the health and safety of all Missourians."
