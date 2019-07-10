JEFFERSON CITY — In Governor Parson's 2019 State of the State, he spoke about the importance of tort reform, and on Wednesday, July 10, he signed four pieces of tort reform legislation into law.
SB 7 modifies provisions of civil procedure regarding joinder and venue. This bill restricts the ability of plaintiffs with no connection to Missouri from bringing mass and class action suits to the state.
“During this year’s session, we made major progress improving Missouri’s business climate,” Parson said. “Today, we took a great step in bringing fairness to our courts and giving Missouri businesses the opportunity for competitive economic growth."
SB 30 allows evidence of failure to wear a seat belt to prove comparative negligence, causation, absence of defect and failure to mitigate damages.
HB 959 modifies provisions of the Motor Vehicle Franchise Practices Act and SB 224 modifies various Supreme Court Rules relating to discovery.
Governor Parson also signed two other bills HB 220 - Property Taxes for Wind Energy, which modifies provisions relating to the taxation of property involved in producing wind energy and SB 196 - Omnibus DNR, which modifies provisions relating to the Department of Natural Resources.
For more information on a bill, visit the Missouri House or Missouri Senate website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.