JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-04 on Wednesday, March 18, invoking emergency powers to authorize executive agencies to waive or suspend certain regulations and statutes that interfere with Missouri's response to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“As we continue to address the spread of COVID-19 in Missouri, this Executive Order will provide much needed flexibility for state resources to be more efficiently allocated,” Parson said. “These are tangible and necessary steps we can take to ease any regulatory burdens that interfere with our ability to respond to COVID-19. We will continue using the tools we have available to provide solutions and protect the health and safety of Missourians during this time.”
The executive order, accompanied by steps taken by agencies, accomplishes the following:
- Enables doctors to diagnose and treat patients more easily through telemedicine to avoid physical contact.
- Extends the hours commercial drivers can operate on Missouri roadways in order to deliver essential supplies.
- Removes barriers to entering the education profession in order to mitigate teacher shortages.
Additional information regarding the specific regulations or statutes to be waived will be released by each individual agency.
Aside from these specific provisions, the executive order further allows all agencies to request a waiver or suspension of their regulations in an expedited process to further help provide immediate health and safety relief.
