JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County 4-H Council held its 17th annual Farm Time Fun event July 13 at the Johnson County Fair.
Farm Time Fun is an activity for all of the 4-H clubs in Johnson County.
Each club can enter teams of four.
During the event, teams competed in an obstacle course.
There were a total of nine teams participating this year.
The clubs that entered teams were: Good Neighbors, Heartland, Mineral Creek, Mt. Moriah and Royal Clovers.
The obstacle course started with each team member donning a soaked T-shirt from a pool of water and then climbing over a stack of straw bales.
Obstacle number three was “Float the Duck.”
Team members had to plug enough holes in a leaking PVC pipe so that the rubber duck inside could float to the top.
The fourth obstacle was a pool noodle “car wash."
After the car wash, teams had to use land skis to walk a short distance in unison to get to a tractor tire.
As a team, participants flipped over a tractor tire and then raced back to the starting line to end the course.
The two adult teams, one from Good Neighbors and the other from Mineral Creek, vied for the opportunity to face off against the Johnson County 4-H Council Officer team.
