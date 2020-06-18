WARRENSBURG — Following the completed construction of Fuller Center for Housing of Johnson County, Missouri's, first house, the organization hosted a dedication service Sunday, June 14, at 718 Shotwell St., Warrensburg, to welcome Rachel Henderson and her daughter, Stella Henderson, to their new house.
The Fuller Center volunteers finished construction on the house March 31 and the Hendersons moved in April 1.
The dedication service was initially planned to take place March 15, but was rescheduled due to COVID-19.
This is the first residence the organization has constructed as the Fuller Center for Housing of Johnson County, Missouri.
In July 2017, the Johnson County Habitat for Humanity board members reorganized under the Fuller Center for Housing organizational model while maintaining its phone number, office location and mission of promoting partnerships with individuals and community groups to build and rehabilitate homes for people in need.
Board President Bryan Jacobs welcomed attendees to the dedication service.
Jacobs said the house took a little over a year to build and consisted of several major adjustments and remodifications.
Jacobs also thanked Tony Shepherd for his contributions to the home's construction and said that without him, the house would still be in the process of being built.
Harvest Church Pastor Shawn Benson led attendees in a prayer.
Acting Director Barbara Curtis provided thanks to those who gave their time and donations to the project.
"I just want to say a big thank you to all of the board, all of the community and all of the people at businesses in all the ways we were completely supported," Curtis said. "It is a great and grand day and I am so happy that we can honestly say, 'Job done.'"
Board member Ruth Hill presented the Hendersons with a Bible, which Curtis said is presented with every Fuller Center and Habitat for Humanity house.
Board member and construction chair Rich Lockhart presented the Hendersons with the key to their new house and the certificate of occupancy.
Volunteer LuRae Shreves closed the dedication service with a benediction.
After the service, tours were given of the Henderson's new house.
The number of people inside the residence at one time was limited to follow social distancing recommendations.
"Stella and I would like to thank everyone for supporting and coming along side us during this exciting time in our lives," Rachel Henderson wrote in a message to Fuller Center volunteers. "I would especially like to thank the Fuller Center for Housing’s board and its many volunteers for working so humbly and tirelessly on all the many details that come with building a home. There are not enough words to explain fully my gratitude. We are blessed beyond measure and I thank each of you for helping make our dream of home ownership come true."
Curtis said the organization is currently looking for people to serve on its board who are willing to attend meetings, be the public face of the organization, watch over funds and resources, help make decisions about how to raise money and help make decisions about policies.
Applicants for Fuller Center repair assistance must own their own residence, agree to provide sweat equity during the repair process and repay Fuller Center for the materials used.
