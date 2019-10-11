WARRENSBURG — A freeze warning is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, for portions of central, north central and west central Missouri.
Counties affected included Johnson, Macon, Chariton, Randolph, Lafayette, Saline, Howard, Pettis, Cooper, Bates and Henry.
It includes the cities of Macon, La Plata, Salisbury, Brunswick, Keytesville, Moberly, Odessa, Higginsville, Lexington, Concordia, Marshall, Fayette, Glasgow, New Franklin, Warrensburg, Sedalia, Boonville, Butler, Adrian, Rich Hill, Clinton and Windsor.
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees Fahrenheit are expected.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
The National Weather Service reminds people to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, the pipes should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly.
Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
