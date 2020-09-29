JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County Community Health Services, in conjunction with the Department of Health and Senior Services, is hosting a free COVID-19 Community Testing event Sunday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This drive-thru testing event will take place at the Holden Community Activity Center, located at 100 S. Market Street in Holden.
JCCHS states online pre-registration is highly encouraged and will allow for the testing event to run efficiently for patients.
Visit health.mo.gov/communitytest to register.
Those without access to online pre-registration can call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline for registration assistance at (877) 435-8411.
Any Missouri residents who wish to be tested with a nasal swab to see if they have an active COVID-19 infection can do so at this specified site at no cost to the individual.
Missouri residency is the only requirement; individuals do not have to live in the county in which they are tested and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms.
