KNOB NOSTER — There are four candidates vying for three seats on the Knob Noster School Board of Education.
Kelly Davis and Paul Bertschy are seeking reelection while MaryAnn Matthews and Grant Jones seek election.
Grant Jones
Grant Jones has lived in the Knob Noster School District for nine years.
Jones is a graduate of LaMonte High School and attended State Fair Community College and University of Central Missouri.
Jones has been a farmer his entire life, but it has been his full-time profession for 11 years.
“I am running for Knob Noster Board of Education to continue to improve our children's education, support the teachers and administration,” Jones said. “To grow and improve our district and facilities.”
Jones has not previously been elected to a public office.
“I feel like we need to make sure kids are taking classes that prepare them for life not just for college,” Jones said. “Focus on more financial classes and add real-world elective class(es) that will prepare kid(s) for real-life challenges.”
Jones is a Missouri Farm Bureau member, a former Pettis County Board member, chairman of Young Farmers and Rancher Committee 2015; and a Missouri Limousin member, state board member 2016 to present.
Other candidates
Candidates Key Davis, Paul Bertschy and MaryAnn Matthews did not reply to the Warrensburg Daily Star-Journal by press time.
