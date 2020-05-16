LEETON — Four candidates are vying for three three-year seats on the Leeton School Board of Education.
Michael Nussbaum and Jake Corson seek reelection, while Marijayne Manley and John Davis seek election.
Larry "Jake" Corson
Jake Corson has lived in Leeton his entire life.
Corson is a graduate of Leeton High School and has an associate of applied science degree.
Corson works as a registered x-ray and CT technologist at Western Missouri Medical Center where he has worked for approximately 14 years.
“I love my community, and I want to be able to help move our school district forward to be the best it can be and also provide the students in (the) district what they need,” Corson said.
Corson is approaching the end of this second term on the Leeton School Board of Education.
“Being a smaller district it is hard financially to compete with the larger districts in our area in what we pay our teachers,” Corson said. “It can also be difficult to retain those really great teachers that we currently have. As a board member, I would continue to encourage raising our base pay to try and meet our county average, along with finding ways to keep those quality teachers that raise the level of learning at Leeton R‐X.”
Corson has been a volunteer coach in the Leeton community for 10 years and currently serves as chair of the CARE givers group, the employee portion of the WMMC Foundation Board.
“As a board member at Leeton, my goal is to move our district forward, support our administration, support our staff and always make decisions for our district based on what is best for all students,” Corson said.
Corson said his sons are the fifth generation of Corsons to attend Leeton schools.
Marijayne Manley
Marijayne Manley has lived in Leeton for 24 years.
Manley has a Bachelor of Science in Sport Administration from the University of Central Missouri; a Master of Science in Physical Education, exercise and sport science; a specialist degree in secondary education from UCM; and is currently finishing a doctor of education degree from William Woods University.
Manley has been in education for 16 years and currently works in business and marketing at the Warrensburg Area Career Center and is an adjunct faculty member at UCM and State Fair Community College in health and wellness.
“While I am no longer employed by the school district, I have a vested interest in its success for not only my child, but my grandchildren and the students in the district as well,” Manley said. “The school district is excellent with many outstanding students/faculty/staff, and I want to help steer them in the right direction. Being an educator and a former district employee, I have a unique perspective.”
Manley has not previously been elected to a public office.
“The biggest needs in the district are recruiting and retaining highly qualified educators to fill open positions,” Manley said. “My experience in education would assist in finding educators.”
Manley has previously served on the Leeton Lion’s Club and Leeton Community Betterment Committee and managed the Bulldog Express, a student-run grocery in Leeton.
“I have spent many years in the district not only as an employee but a community member and parent,” Manley said. “I have seen many accomplishments made by all stakeholders and want to see them continue. It is exciting to see the students’ passion for learning carry them forward into their future.”
Other candidates
Michael E. Nussbaum and John Davis did not respond to the Warrensburg Daily Star-Journal by press time.
