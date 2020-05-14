HOLDEN — Four candidates are vying for three three-year terms on the Holden School Board of Education.
Ray Briscoe, Bill Faust Jr. and Tonyea Inglis seek reelection while Alex Haun seeks election.
Ray Briscoe
Ray Briscoe grew up in the Holden School District, graduating in 1968, and moved back to Holden in 2015.
Briscoe has a Bachelor of Science in Physics Education and teaching certificate from the University of Missouri and a Master of Science in Industry and Technology from Texas A&M University-Commerce. Briscoe learned how to be a rated navigator, electronic warfare officer and command pilot from U.S. Air Force training and master space operations officer from U.S. Air Force space operations training.
Briscoe has attended more than 38 hours of school board training beyond the 12 hours required for new board members.
Briscoe retired after 30 years in the U.S. Air Force and eight years with the Johns Hopkins-Applied Physics Laboratory, a university affiliated research center.
“I am running for reelection to the School Board to continue my support for the students in the Holden R-III School District,” Briscoe said. “During my first term I have contributed directly to our board’s efforts to improve our facilities, to expand the students’ vocational agriculture opportunities and highlight an understanding of staff retention concerns. I would like to continue these efforts as well as improve our students’ readiness for after high school ‘next steps.’”
Briscoe currently serves on the board.
“We must retain and attract the best teachers for our students,” Briscoe said. “I will strive to improve all aspects of the work environment in our schools. Key roof, lighting and school safety improvements are underway, but more is required to achieve the high standards needed for optimal learning. I will continue to work with district administration to stay abreast of a Master Project and Maintenance Plan and use this status to seek creative solutions and funds to improve our facilities.”
Beyond serving on the Board of Education, Briscoe has served as the citizen representative for the City of Holden Stormwater Committee for two years, has been an active member of Holden Friends of the Park for three years and has been a member of the American Legion for two years.
“The biggest challenge remains to prepare our students for productive and rewarding careers after high school in an ever changing social, economic and employment environment,” Briscoe said. “This means providing an education that not only teaches the right answers, but also the critical thinking skills and values needed to address life’s long-term challenges. It would be an honor to continue to serve and help meet this challenge during a second term on the Holden R-III School Board.”
Bill Faust Jr.
Bill Faust Jr. has lived in Holden since 1976.
Faust has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri - Kansas City.
Faust has worked as an engineering technical manager for Honeywell for 19 years.
“I have decided to run again as I have enjoyed my past six years and have seen great improvements in student achievements and overall teacher/staff morale while on the board,” Faust said. “Also, I have two children in the Holden School District. Additionally, I would like to see the completions of the school building improvements from the no-tax increase bond.”
Faust currently serves on the Holden School Board of Education and is approaching the end of his second term.
“The biggest need of the district right now is to continue to stay competitive with teacher salaries while having a steady or decreasing district budget,” Faust said. “I will help by working with our superintendent to ensure that we stay competitive with pay and benefits while keeping a healthy fund balance.”
Faust is a member of the Garden City First Baptist Church and an honorary alumni of the Holden FFA.
“I would like to add that I would appreciate the support from the Holden community in re-electing me again for another three years on the school board,” Faust said.
Alex Haun
Alex Haun has lived in the Holden School District for 25 years and was raised in the district, graduating from Holden High School in 2013.
Haun has an associate’s degree in agriculture from State Fair community college and a Bachelor’s of Science in agriculture business from the University of Central Missouri.
Haun is a small business owner and works on the family’s four-generation row crop and cattle farm southeast of Holden and works for Sen. Denny Hoskins.
“I am running for school board out of a sense of duty to not only my school, but also to my community so that I might be a part of creating an environment that will give students the chance to excel academically but more importantly to grow into positive, productive and upstanding members of society and of this community,” Haun said. “The future leaders of our town and community are in that school and I want to provide them with the opportunity to develop into the best people they can be.”
Haun has not previously been elected to public office.
“The largest need in Holden schools right now is a clear and logical approach to providing the future with job-ready and prepared members of the workforce,” Haun said. “There are jobs today that hadn’t been thought of, let alone created, when I graduated only six years ago. So, keeping up with the demand in the workforce is a critical need that should be addressed by every school. My part in this would be bringing a more youthful perspective to the board.”
Haun is a member of the Holden FFA Alumni, the Johnson County Farm Bureau and a board member of the Johnson County Cattleman’s Association.
Haun was recently appointed to the executive committee of the Missouri Cattleman’s Association, where he also serves on the beef house committee and the youth advisory committee.
Haun also works as the assistant superintendent of FFA at the Missouri State Fair.
“I would like to add how grateful I am for the opportunity to give back to the district and teachers that provided a path to the many accomplishments I have been able to achieve in my short life,” Haun said. “I am thankful for an education that prepared me for higher levels of education and higher thinking. I look forward to the election and the many great things we can accomplish together to create a better environment.”
Tonyea Inglis
Tonyea Inglis has lived in the Holden School District for 22 years.
Inglis has a Master of Science in Industrial Hygiene from the University of Central Missouri.
Inglis is the director of environmental health and safety, quality and regulatory systems for the Stowers Institute for Medical Research in Kansas City. Inlis has been with the Stowers Institute since 2001 and has been working in this field for 25 years.
“I decided to run for reelection to the Holden R-III School Board because I believe in the mission of the district: for all students, upon graduation, to have marketable skills or the basis to be eligible for post-secondary educational opportunities,” Inglis said. “Our children are the future of our community, our country. A great education provides a solid foundation. While I am not an educator, I do have skills that enable me to make a difference.”
Inglis was elected to the board in 2017 and currently serves as vice president. She also has served as the board’s delegate to the Missouri State School Boards Association for three years and has Advanced Board Member Certification through the MSBA.
“Among the biggest needs in the Holden R-III School District right now are building and grounds safety improvements, an increase in student achievement ... and the maintenance of building infrastructure,” Inglis said. “As a school board member, I will continue to help the district meet these needs through proper budgetary oversight and by holding district leaders accountable for achieving the district’s mission through sound, data-based, policy decisions.”
Inglis currently serves on the Board of Education and is a member of the Board of Directors for the HOPE Coalition, Inc. in Holden and the chair of the University of Central Missouri Safety Sciences Industrial Hygiene Advisory Board.
