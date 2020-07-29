JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson Countians will have the opportunity to vote on their preferred political party candidate in the August Primary Election set to take place Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Candidate filing opened Feb. 25 and closed March 31.
Candidates running for county nominations are:
Eastern District Commissioner of the County Commission
Incumbent John L. Marr, Warrensburg, is opposed for the Republican nomination by Aaron J. Brown, Concordia.
Candidates seeking the Democratic Party nomination are Raymond L. James, Leeton, and John A. Hart, Warrensburg.
Western District Commissioner of the County Commission
Incumbent Charlie Kavanaugh, Centerview, is unopposed for the Republican nomination.
Arnold Wilson, Kingsville, is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
Sheriff
Incumbent Scott Munsterman, Warrensburg, is unopposed for the Republican nomination.
Assessor
Incumbent Mark Reynolds, Warrensburg, is unopposed for the Republican nomination.
Treasurer
Incumbent Heather Reynolds, Warrensburg, is unopposed for the Republican nomination.
Public Administrator
Incumbent Nancy Jo Jennings, Holden, is unopposed for the Republican nomination.
Donald Lee Atkinson, Holden, is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
Coroner
Incumbent Clark Holdren, Warrensburg, is unopposed for the Republican nomination.
Collector of Revenue
Incumbent Laura Neth Smith, Warrensburg, is opposed for the Republican nomination by Paula West, Warrensburg.
Smith was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to fill the position of county collector until the the county could vote to fill the position following Ruthane Small’s resignation from the position on March 2.
Warrensburg SE-1 Township Committeeman
Incumbent Gene Lang, Warrensburg, is opposed for the Republican nomination by Byron W. McMurphy, Warrensburg.
The remaining Republicans, Democrats and Libertarians that filed for committeemen and committeewomen positions are unopposed for nominations in their respective races.
