WARRENSBURG — With three new officers and one new K-9, the Warrensburg Police Department has four new faces on the force.
Officers Nicolo DiBernardo, Ryan Day and Daniel Cotter were sworn in during a badge pinning ceremony Monday morning, Dec. 9, in the Council Chambers, 200 S. Holden St, and the badge pinning of WPD k-9 Neegan was later that evening at the City Council meeting.
Neegan fills the pawprints left by retired Sgt. Gunner, former WPD K-9, who retired in May.
Neegan will work with K-9 handler Sgt. Adam Wade.
Police Chief Rich Lockhart said the WPD found out in January that Gunner, now a Wade family pet, had a degenerative spinal disease and would need to retire.
The WPD set up a GoFundMe account in late January and, with the help of donations from community members and businesses, raised more than the original goal of $20,000.
“I think by the end of May we had enough to buy two dogs,” Lockhart said. “It’s an indication of how supportive this community is of the police.”
In August, Wade and Lockhart traveled to Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, to pick a new WPD K-9.
Wade spent six weeks training with Neegan before bringing him back to Warrensburg.
Neegan’s badge is on a collar that was placed by Wade’s wife, Cecile, and daughter, Anastyn.
DiBernardo was pinned by Nick Casper, an officer with the Clinton Police Department.
DiBernardo is joining the WPD after one year and four months with the Clinton Police Department.
“I have wanted to be a police officer since I was a sophomore in high school,” DiBernardo said. “I am drawn to the profession because I wish to help people, and I feel that it is a career where I get to do so. I also love the work, no day is the same and I can semi dictate my workflow and work day pace.“
DiBernardo originally moved to the area to be closer to his wife, girlfriend at the time, and attended the Central Missouri Police Academy, graduating in the Summer of 2018.
“I am actually on two of the graduate plaques in the academy as I attended two sessions due to an injury I sustained in my first session, causing me to return for a second session,”DiBernardo said.
DiBernardo said he has “come to Warrensburg because I feel that it is my home, I live nearby and so have a moral duty to help protect my friends and family nearby.”
When not working, DiBernardo said he likes to plays video games, soccer and practices martial arts having studied krav maga for several years.
Cotter, 24, was pinned by Institute for Public Safety Assistant Director Jane Heavin of the Central Missouri Police Academy.
Day was pinned by his wife, Hope.
