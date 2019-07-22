Four fire departments respond to house fire south of Whiteman AFB

WARRESBURG — Johnson County Fire Protection District Stations 1, 4 and 10 responded the morning of Friday, July 19, to the report of a fully involved fire, calling for assistance from three other fire departments.
JDFPD Fire Chief Larry Jennings said firefighters arrived on scene at 3:30 a.m. at a residence at 419 S.E. 951st Road with a fully involved roof. Jennings confirmed the building had been occupied but no injuries were reported.
The JCFPD sent out a request for mutual aid to extinguish the fire, recieving assistance from the Warrensburg Fire Department, the Pettis County Fire Protection District and the Whiteman Air Force Base Fire Emergency Services.
The fire was out by 5:43 a.m.
WFD Interim Fire Chief Doyle Oxley said the WFD firefighters responded to the request for assistance from the JDFPD about 4:40 a.m. to assist with extinguishing the fire, looking for hot spots and overhaul.
“Whiteman Air Force Base Fire Team assisted by staging tankers to refill and re-service fire engines,” the 509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs said.
PCFPD Fire Chief Mike Harding said the PCFPD Station 1 responded to the request for assistance by assisting with tankers and water, extinguishing the fire, looking for hot spots and overhaul.
Jennings said a charcoal grill used the previous evening paired with strong winds is the probable cause of the fire.
